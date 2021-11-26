MUNSTER, IN - Kenneth Dale Cummins, age 75 of Munster, IN, passed away November 22, 2021, with his wife and children at his bedside. He is survived by his wife Vicky; sons: Scott (Marcie), Joe (Mary), Perry (Geneva); and daughter Patsy (Ray) Wagner; fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. He touched the hearts of many others and will be greatly missed.