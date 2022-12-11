Kenneth E. Anderson

Kenneth graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Science in Special Education '64 and Masters of Science in Speech Language Pathology and endorsement in Audiology '68 from Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN. He served as a special needs teacher and speech pathologist in the Portage School System for 5 years and in the Michigan City School System for 3 years. Kenneth worked as a Speech Language Pathologist forming his own business, North Central Speech Pathology Services, Inc. in 1973. He and his staff provided services at St. Mary Medical Center Gary//Hobart, area skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and home health agencies throughout Lake, Porter, LaPorte, and Stark counties. He was a member of the American Speech Hearing Association and Indiana Speech Hearing Association for over 50 years. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir. Kenneth was an active community member serving in a variety of roles including President of Portage Pop Warner. He was best known for his role as a Lion's Club member serving at the local and state levels since 1969, earning the Melvin Jones Award for dedicated humanitarian services. Kenneth was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.