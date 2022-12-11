Kenneth E. Anderson

Dec. 8, 1940 - Dec. 2, 2022
PORTAGE - Kenneth Edward Anderson, age 81, of Portage, IN passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born on December 8, 1940 in East Chicago, IN to Paul and Ruth (Williams) Anderson.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Barbara. Kenneth is survived by his loving daughters: Holly (Richard) Schmidt and Kelli (Robert) Quigg; grandchildren: Brittney (Chris) Karakozis, Maigen Perdulovski, Suzi Quigg, Maggi Quigg, Kati Quigg and Jack Quigg; great-grandchildren: Kelsie, Zoie, and Zayne Karakozis and Nakoa Rodriguez.
Kenneth graduated from East Chicago Washington High School in 1960. He received his Bachelor of Science in Special Education '64 and Masters of Science in Speech Language Pathology and endorsement in Audiology '68 from Indiana State University, Terre Haute, IN. He served as a special needs teacher and speech pathologist in the Portage School System for 5 years and in the Michigan City School System for 3 years. Kenneth worked as a Speech Language Pathologist forming his own business, North Central Speech Pathology Services, Inc. in 1973. He and his staff provided services at St. Mary Medical Center Gary//Hobart, area skilled nursing facilities, hospitals and home health agencies throughout Lake, Porter, LaPorte, and Stark counties. He was a member of the American Speech Hearing Association and Indiana Speech Hearing Association for over 50 years. He was a member of Hope Lutheran Church where he sang in the choir. Kenneth was an active community member serving in a variety of roles including President of Portage Pop Warner. He was best known for his role as a Lion's Club member serving at the local and state levels since 1969, earning the Melvin Jones Award for dedicated humanitarian services. Kenneth was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Funeral Ceremony will be held on Saturday, December 17 at 11:00 am at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held onFriday, December 16 from 4:00-8:00 with a LION's club ceremony from 6:30-6:45 and Saturday at 10:00 am until the time of the service at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Following services atthe funeral home a graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 2701 Willowdale Rd., Portage, IN. Donations maybe made to the Portage Lions Club in memory of Lion Ken Anderson. Online condolences may be made to the family at http://www.ee-fh.com.