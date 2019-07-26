HAMMOND, IN - Kenneth E. Prasco, age 65, of Hammond, passed away on July 22, 2019. He is survived by his cousins: Richard Prasco, Barbara Prasco, and Debbie (Ray) Rodriguez, and other cousins and friends.
Visitation with the family will be on Saturday July 27, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.
Please visit www.burnskish.com.