{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth E. Prasco

HAMMOND, IN - Kenneth E. Prasco, age 65, of Hammond, passed away on July 22, 2019. He is survived by his cousins: Richard Prasco, Barbara Prasco, and Debbie (Ray) Rodriguez, and other cousins and friends.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday July 27, 2019 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Please visit www.burnskish.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.