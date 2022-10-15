April 18, 1937—Oct. 10, 2022

Kenneth Floyd Gillie, 85, of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly at home on October 10, 2022. He was born on April 18, 1937 in Rockford, IL. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, visiting with his friends at the Bonner Senior Center, relaxing on the porch, and telling jokes.

Ken retired from Inland Steel in 1999, with over 40 years in USW Local 1010, during which time he served as Safety Steward, Griever, and Board Member at IEFCU. He was a 50 year member of the Freemasons and the Portage Moose Lodge since 1973. Ken was very active with the Democratic party. At the Portage Bonner Senior Center, he served on the Ways and Means Committee for many years.

Ken is survived by his wife, Jackie Gillie; daughter, Shannon (Terry) Oslizlo; son Mark (Adriann) Gillie; grandchildren: Terry Jr., Faith, Liam, and Ellis; brother, Warren Gillie.

He is also survived by his children: Kenneth Gillie Jr., Kitty Ann Beasley, Kim Ferguson, and Kip Gillie, along with their spouses; four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents: Roy and Geneva Gillie; and sister, Lela Sennert.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at EDMONDS AND EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Scott Jones officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ken’s honor may be made to the organization of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com