Kenneth Germek

Ken was a very loving husband, an amazing dad, and a fun-loving grandpa. He was always there if you needed his help and could fix anything. He really enjoyed taking camping trips with family and friends, and he always made everyone around him laugh. He was a great boat captain, really loved cars, and enjoyed playing the lottery (especially supporting the Knox VFW). Ken retired from BP in 2017 where he worked as an Instrument Electrician for over 30 years. Ken will truly be missed by those who knew and loved him.