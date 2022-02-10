Jan. 26, 1954 - Dec. 16, 2021
HEBRON, IN - Kenneth Germek, age 67, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Marilyn Germek; children: Daniel (Melanie) Germek, Donna (Dan) Gin, Renee (Dave) Spisak; grandchildren: Jacob and Madeline Germek, Vincent, Victoria, and Noreen Gin, Emily and Julia Spisak; brother, George Germek; and sister, Janet Pietrzak.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents: George and Mary Germek.
Ken was a very loving husband, an amazing dad, and a fun-loving grandpa. He was always there if you needed his help and could fix anything. He really enjoyed taking camping trips with family and friends, and he always made everyone around him laugh. He was a great boat captain, really loved cars, and enjoyed playing the lottery (especially supporting the Knox VFW). Ken retired from BP in 2017 where he worked as an Instrument Electrician for over 30 years. Ken will truly be missed by those who knew and loved him.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the time of memorial service at 12:00 PM at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana https://foodbanknwi.org.
