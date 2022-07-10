Kenneth H. Huizenga

Ken graduated from Illiana Christian High School and Northern Illinois University with a degree in Education. He remembered his years of teaching fondly. He was quite the athlete in his days and during his years of teaching in Illinois at Mooseheart School and Canterbury Junior High school, he coached basketball. He loved fishing, dogs and his grandchildren. He could always be counted on to help out those in need and delighted in sharing food and stories with all those he encountered in his travels.