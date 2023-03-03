LANSING - Kenneth H. Turner, age 66 of Lansing, IL (formerly of Park Forest, IL), passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023. Ken is survived by his loving wife, Denise (nee Qunell) Turner and his sons: Kyle Turner and Nicholas Turner; three grandchildren: Isabella Turner, Madison Turner, and Ethan Turner. He is also survived by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Donald (Laura) Qunell, Linda Qunell, Michael Qunell, Judy (Bob) Raeth, Janet Qunell, Karen (Kerry) Dunivan, Raymond (Sherry) Qunell, and Gerald (fiance Francine Stovall) Qunell, and numerous nieces and nephews. Ken was preceded in death by his father: Herbert Turner, mother: Suzanne Turner, brother: Marc Turner, and sister-in-law: Barbara Correll.

Ken was a generous, hard-working, kind and loving man who always sought to be present for his family and friends. Ken was deeply proud of his sons and grandchildren. Ken and Denise recently celebrated 45 years of marriage.

Ken was a Little League coach and Cub Scout Master of Pack 577 in Lansing, IL for many years. He grew up in Park Forest, IL and loved playing hockey, baseball, and other sports with his friends. He finally got to see his beloved Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup (again) and the Chicago Cubs finally win the World Series.

Friends are invited to visit with Ken's family on Sunday, March 5th from 2:00 – 6:00 PM at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. The funeral service will begin at 5:30 PM in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ken's name to Gift of Hope https://www.giftofhope.org/give/ or Cubs Care www.mlb.com/cubs/community/cubs-charities. Condolences and memories may be left on the Schroeder-Lauer website at www.schroederlauer.com