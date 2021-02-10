Kenneth Howard Kuder

May 6, 1952 — Feb. 4, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Kenneth Howard Kuder, 68, passed away Thursday February 4, 2021. Born May 6, 1952, in Chicago IL, to Joan Firehock and Howard Kuder. He was a retired collision repair professional. He enjoyed attending car shows and spending time with his grandsons. He married Barb McDaniels, his wife of 47 years, on September 8, 1973.

Surviving along side his wife are son, Chris (Margaret) Kuder; daughter, Tracy (Adam) Marshall; grandsons, Tyler, Ethan and Carter; brothers, Dale and Rick; sister, Judy; as well as many friends considered family; and his beloved fur babies, Rusty and jazz. Preceded in death are his parents and brother, Ron.

Ken's wishes were to be cremated and due to the circumstances a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the charity of your choice in Kenny's honor.