SAINT JOHN, IN — Kenneth J. Dowd Sr, 73, of Saint John, IN passed away peacefully on July 11, 2021. He is survived by beloved wife of 45 years, Mary (nee Balmes); sons: Kenneth Jr. and Brian; grandchildren: Jessica and Harrison; and brothers: Richard and Paul (Stella). He was loved by many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and godchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents: Kenneth U. and Helen; and his son, Joseph.

Kenneth spent most of his career in restaurant management. Most recently he drove a bus for the Lake Central School System, where he was known affectionately as "Mr. Ken." He loved his students dearly. He loved to sing and whistle as well as history, Star Trek, and story-telling. He was a Chicago boy and loved the Cubs, Bears and Blackhawks. He will be greatly missed.

Visitation Friday, July 16, 2021 3-9 p.m. Funeral services Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. from the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave at 97th LN.) St. John to St. John the Evangelist Church - Day Chapel (Corner of 93rd and 41). Interment Holy Name Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to VNA Hospice at 501 Marquette, Valparaiso, IN. 46838 www.vnanwi.org. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com