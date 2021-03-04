ST. JOHN, IN - Kenneth J. Hardy, age 79, late of St. John, IN formerly of Calumet City, IL, passed away February 28, 2021. Beloved husband of Marcia (nee Bradtke) for 54 years. Loving father of Kenneth Paul (Christine) Hardy. Cherished grandfather of Madison and Kaitlin. Dear brother of Ruth (late Dennis) Marschki and brother-in-law of Barbara (late Walter) Pala and Paul (Susan) Bradtke. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Veteran of the US Army.

Ken was a retired employee of Lever Brothers. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Ken was a member of the American Legion Post #330 and the Hammond Mohawks.

Visitation and funeral services Friday, March 5, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th Ln. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Please omit flowers. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.