Kenneth J. 'Kenny' Meier

HAMMOND, IN — Kenneth J. "Kenny" Meier, 91, of Hammond, passed away on Monday, January 4, 2021, surrounded by his family. He is survived by two sons, Tom (Wendy) Meier and Jerome "Jerry" (Kathleen) Meier; five grandchildren: Alex, Andrew, Annie, Kristin and Jenny; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Loretta (nee Kowalik); sister, Leona; and brothers, Everett, Virgil and Andrew.

Funeral services will be Friday, January 8, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Ave., Hammond (five blocks west of Calumet, one block north of Gostlin), 11:00 a.m. Mass at St. Casimir Church, with the Rev. Eduardo Malagon officiating. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. Visitation on Thursday, January 7, 2021, from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home and in church on Friday.

Mr. Meier was a lifelong Whiting/North Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of Amaizo. Ken was a graduate of Hammond Tech High School, and an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was also a lifetime member of St. Casimir Church. Ken enjoyed riding his bike and walking around his North Hammond neighborhood. A life well lived.