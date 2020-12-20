Kenneth J. Schiesser

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Florence C. Schiesser (nee Bogielczyk); children: Robert (Evelyn) Schiesser of Valparaiso, Barbara Ann Stone of Crown Point, Darlene (Joseph) Trimble of Crown Point, and Debora (Teri Blanton) Schiesser of SC; grandchildren: Krystina (special friend Shawn Catlin) Trimble, Bradley (Andrea) Schiesser, Michael (Kristin) Trimble; step-grandchildren: Kerry and Jim Lavery and Craig and Christine Stone; great-grandchildren: Addison and Caleb Trimble, Alison, James and John Lavery, Tyler and Cole Stone; and many nieces and nephews.

Kenneth was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Catholic Order of Foresters 293. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and belonged to the Carpenters Union 1005 with 40 years of service. Kenneth was also a member of the VFW in St. John 717. He enjoyed fishing and bowling for 50-plus years. Kenneth was an avid Cubs, Notre Dame and I.U. fan. He also umpired for Little League and Babe Ruth for 15 years. Kenneth was a caring and helpful neighbor and was like a father to the kids in the neighborhood.