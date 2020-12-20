CROWN POINT, IN - Kenneth J. Schiesser, age 86, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at his home.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Florence C. Schiesser (nee Bogielczyk); children: Robert (Evelyn) Schiesser of Valparaiso, Barbara Ann Stone of Crown Point, Darlene (Joseph) Trimble of Crown Point, and Debora (Teri Blanton) Schiesser of SC; grandchildren: Krystina (special friend Shawn Catlin) Trimble, Bradley (Andrea) Schiesser, Michael (Kristin) Trimble; step-grandchildren: Kerry and Jim Lavery and Craig and Christine Stone; great-grandchildren: Addison and Caleb Trimble, Alison, James and John Lavery, Tyler and Cole Stone; and many nieces and nephews.
Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents: Peter and Mary Schiesser; brothers: Herbert (Maureen) Schiesser, Tom (Maida) Schiesser, Bernard Schiesser and Al (Mary Ann) Schiesser; sister, Betty (Victor) Bohling; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Schiesser; and son-in-law, Sam Stone.
Kenneth was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church and Catholic Order of Foresters 293. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and belonged to the Carpenters Union 1005 with 40 years of service. Kenneth was also a member of the VFW in St. John 717. He enjoyed fishing and bowling for 50-plus years. Kenneth was an avid Cubs, Notre Dame and I.U. fan. He also umpired for Little League and Babe Ruth for 15 years. Kenneth was a caring and helpful neighbor and was like a father to the kids in the neighborhood.
Private Family Services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Kenneth's name to St. Mary's Home of Martha and Mary or St. Mary Catholic Church.
Visit Kenneth's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.
