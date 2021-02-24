Kenneth 'Joe' Cannon

MORGAN TOWNSHIP, IN — Kenneth "Joe" Cannon, 76, of Morgan Township, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. He was born September 29, 1944, in Valparaiso to Leon and Alice (Knoll) Cannon. Joe graduated from Kouts High School in 1962, and held several positions throughout his career, including at Heinold Feeds, then with Cargill as an assistant manager and grain buyer for over 30 years, and finally, retiring from Co-Alliance where he worked as a grain merchant for almost 15 years.

Joe had grown in his faith over the past several years, and enjoyed reading his Bible and studying and learning about the word of God. He loved attending services with his church family at New Hope Church. Joe enjoyed playing guitar from an early age and was in several bands throughout his life. He loved nothing more than gathering friends together to pick guitars in the basement. His singing will be missed as well.

Joe was a people person who loved to meet new friends and spend time getting to know them. He truly took a keen interest in whomever he was conversing with. He loved his family immensely and took great care to always provide for them. His work ethic was impeccable. He took pride in all that he did. His passing leaves a void which can never be filled, but we rejoice in the knowledge that his eternal rest is with our Lord and Savior.