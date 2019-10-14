{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth John Miller
CROWN POINT, IN - Kenneth John Miller, age 78, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Richton Park and Roseland, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. Kenneth is survived by his wife, Joan Miller of 56 years; four children: Greg (Peg) Miller, Tim (Mary) Miller, Jenny (Dan Ruder) Miller and Beth (Daniel) Katilius; six grandchildren: Emily, Griffin, Nate, Noah, Grant and Brendon; one brother, Dan (Emily) Miller; and one sister, Elaine (Bernie) Madej. He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Nellie Miller.

Kenneth loved reading and was an avid Bears fan. He was a member of Lancers Car Club since high school and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He liked photography, loved a good conversation and took pride in his lawn. Kenneth was a devoted grandfather, AKA "Gramps" and "Papa" and loved his dogs, Jersey and Panzer. He enjoyed being with his family, friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 7667 E. 109th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 9:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to either the Knights of Columbus or the American Red Cross. To sign Kenneth's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

