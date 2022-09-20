GRIFFITH, IN - Kenneth "Ken" "Kenny" E. Hathaway age 80, of Griffith, formerly of Gary, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Friday, September 16, 2022. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Joyce Hathaway (nee Vargo); dear daughter, Merri Hathaway; nieces and nephews: Veronica Hall, David Hathaway Jr., Julie Karageorge and Godson, Larry J. Vargo; sister-in-law, Janice Vargo. Preceded in death by his mother, Hilda Gray Logan; and brother, David Earle Hathaway Sr.

Kenneth graduated from Horace Man High School in 1962 and then went on to serve in the United States Army. He retired with 36 years of service from US Steel. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Marquette Council 3631 in Griffith and 4th degree with Abraham Lincoln Assembly 235. Ken was a Chaplin for American Legion post #66 in Griffith. He volunteered at the Halfway House at Scherwood Club. Ken was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed fishing and playing golf.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Juvenile Diabetes Foundation or Humane Indiana of Munster would be appreciated. Ken was a loving, devoted husband, father, and friend that will be dearly missed and cherished by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 2:00-8:00 PM at Solan-Pruzin Funeral Home, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN. A Funeral Mass Celebrating Ken's Life will be held Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. directly at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 525 N. Broad St., Griffith, IN, with Rev. Theodore Mens officiating. Ken will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of Mass and burial will be at St John-St Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hammond, IN. SolanPruzinFuneralHome.com