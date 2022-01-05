GRIFFITH, IN - Kenneth "Ken" P. Cahill age 70, of Griffith, IN, answered Our Lord's call on Friday, December 31, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Ken is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Cahill (nee Hurst); beloved children: Michelle (Jim) Vogt, Mike (Allison) Cahill, Billy (Kelsey) Cahill, and Katie (Jeremy) Starks; precious grandchildren: Ethan Vogt, Max Vogt, and Connor Cahill; dearest brothers and sisters-in-law: Bill (Donna) Hurst and Peggy (Mike) Dzugan; closest friend of 63 years: Bill (Sue) Bero; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents: Harold and Frances Cahill (nee Ehardt); mother and father-in-law: Edward and Gertrude Hurst; and sister: Kathleen (Richard) Fernschuss.

Ken was born in Hyde Park, IL and worked for the University of Chicago. He was a skilled carpenter for over 35 years. Ken proudly served in the United States Navy in the Caribbean. He was also a proud volunteer of V.E.S.T. in Griffith. Ken was an active member and usher at St. James Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather that will be dearly missed by all who knew him.