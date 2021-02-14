 Skip to main content
Kenneth King

Kenneth King

Kenneth King

LANSING, IL/FORMERLY OF ROSELAND, IL - Kenneth King, age 91 of Lansing passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Sunday, February 7, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years Josephine (nee Trencan). Proud father of Robert (Anne) King, Kenneth (Louise) King, Daniel (Oleda) King, Roxane (John) Gunser and Mark King. Cherished grandfather of six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Kenneth proudly served his country as a Sargent in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired as Chief of Payroll from International Harvester, West Pullman Works in 1986.

He was loved by many and will be truly missed. Services for Kenneth will be private. SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with Mr. King's care. www.schroederlauer.com

