Jan. 5, 1960 - Feb. 8, 2023

Kenneth L. Bunton, 63 of Hanna, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born on January 5, 1960 in LaPorte, IN, to Lloyd Bunton Jr. and Carol Bunton-Benkie. Graduating from South Central High School, he embarked on his lifelong career and passion in the trucking industry for over 40 years and was a member of the Kankakee Valley Harley Owners Group. Ken's life revolved around family, trucks, and motorcycles. Nothing brought Ken more pride than being a dad and grandfather. He will be deeply missed.

He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer (Dennis) Marchetti of Chicago; siblings: Laurie (Tom) Costello of South Bend and Timothy (Eleanor) Bunton of Hawaii; granddaughter, Evangeline "Evan" Marchetti of Chicago; mother, Carol Bunton-Benkie of Valparaiso; nieces: April (Will) Dabkowski of Michigan City and Eryn and Morgyn Bunton of Hawaii; nephews: Andrew Galbreath of Denver, CO and Tony (Katie) Galbreath of Seattle, WA. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Bunton Jr.; and sister, Peggy Ann.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 1:00 – 4:00 PM at Wanatah Funeral Chapel, 309 N. Main Street. A private burial will take place at Swan Lake Memorial Gardens in Michigan City. For memorial donations, please contact Kankakee Valley Harley Owners Group.