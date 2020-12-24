Kenneth L. Knopf

CROWN POINT, IN — Kenneth L. Knopf, 90, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020.

Kenneth is survived by his children, Tim (Vicky) Knopf, Robin (Greg) Genovese and Jennifer Luttrell; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Emory (Beverly) Knopf. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Matilda Knopf; siblings: Edward, Elmer, Florence and Margaret; and grandson, Tim Knopf.

Kenneth retired from McGill Manufacturing after 36 years of service. He was a member of the Crown Point Eagles, an avid Cubs fan and also enjoyed bowling. The family would like to thank all his caregivers at Journey Senior Living.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Kenneth's name to the Alzheimer's Association or Unity Hospice.

