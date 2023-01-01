VALPARAISO, IN - Kenneth L. Nelson, age 80, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on October 4, 1942, to the late Melvin and Marie Nelson. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy on the USS Saratoga Aircraft Carrier. On June 27, 1970, he married Karen Ciszek at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a former longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He had many hobbies. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and stamps. He loved trains and built a trainset in the basement complete with a miniature Burger King. Ken was a Master Gardner and spent many hours working with the plants in his yard to make it beautiful. Above all, his greatest joy in life was his grandchildren.