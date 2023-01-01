Oct. 4, 1942 - Dec. 29, 2022
VALPARAISO, IN - Kenneth L. Nelson, age 80, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was born on October 4, 1942, to the late Melvin and Marie Nelson. He proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy on the USS Saratoga Aircraft Carrier. On June 27, 1970, he married Karen Ciszek at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hobart. He was a lifetime member of the NRA and a former longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He had many hobbies. He enjoyed collecting baseball cards and stamps. He loved trains and built a trainset in the basement complete with a miniature Burger King. Ken was a Master Gardner and spent many hours working with the plants in his yard to make it beautiful. Above all, his greatest joy in life was his grandchildren.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Karen Nelson; daughters: Stacie (Chris) Bryant, Tracie (Dean) Vernich; grandchildren: Josie Bryant, Vincent Bryant, Kenny Vernich, Cody Vernich; brother, Glenn (Debbie) Nelson; sisters: Sandi (Russ) Hicks, Debbie Tarnowski; brother-in-law, Terry (Maura) Ciszek; and many loving nieces, nephews, family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Marie Nelson.
A funeral service for Ken will take place Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Visitation will be held Monday, January 2, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.