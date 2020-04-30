× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kenneth L. Pitts

HEBRON, IN — Kenneth L. Pitts, age 70, of Hebron, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Diana L. Pitts; two step-children: Scott (Monica) Garvey and Jayme McLean; four grandchildren: Garet (Stephanie) Davis, Grant Garvey, Jessica McLean and Drew McLean; mother, Donna Pitts; two sisters: Kathy Doughtery and Kris Kelly, numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Pitts; brother, Kerry Pitts; and sister, Kim Glusak.

Kenneth was born in Gary and lived in Crown Point as a child, where he attended St. Mary Catholic Church and School. In 1964, he moved to Hebron with his family and graduated from Hebron High School in 1969.

Ken was a retired Union Carpenter, Local 599 and a man of many talents. He mostly enjoyed his love for Motorcycling; custom building, painting and riding. In an interview with the Post Tribune newspaper, he was dubbed, "da Vinci" of Motorcycles, winning several bike show awards. He was an eccentric artistic who was always engineering and creating custom work, both wood and metal. Some people may know him as "Yardstick" or "Schmo", and can agree that he was a unique man that everyone will remember.

Due to CDC guidelines and the health of our community, arrangements were handled by GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. A memorial service will be held at a later date. You may leave a message or share a memory on Ken's online guestbook and at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.