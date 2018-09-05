PHOENIX, AZ -
Kenneth Lane Barnes, passed away at age 69 on September 1, 2018 in Phoenix, AZ. Kenneth was born on February 21, 1949 in Indianapolis, IN, to the late Betty and Robert Barnes, grew up in Valparaiso, IN. Kenneth raised his family in Schererville, IN. Kenneth was the loving husband of 48 years to Roberta Barnes (Wilkinson).
Kenneth is survived by his daughter, Cynthia (Larry) Turnquist; granddaughter Jordan Rosenwinkel, grandson Jay Turnquist, brothers, Randy Barnes and David Barnes; son, Brian (Tina); granddaughters Amanda, Lauren, and Emily. He also leaves behind his greatly loved dog, Wrigley Field. He was preceded in death by his sister, Peggy Barnes. Kenneth graduated from Indiana University Northwest with High Honors in 1998. Kenneth served in the Marine Corps from 1969 to 1971 in the Vietnam War where he was exposed to Agent Orange.
Kenneth worked in the Steel Mill as an electrician and maintenance supervisor at Arcelor/Mittal (Inland Steel) until he retired in 2003. He loved baseball (especially the Chicago Cubs), hiking the Arizona trails, concerts and dinners with friends, Ken also loved running and being a running mentor. Those who wish may donate in Kenneth's name to Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers Phoenix www.ironwoodcrc.com and Hospice of the Valley www.hov.org. Services will be Private.