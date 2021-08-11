 Skip to main content
Kenneth Lee Robinson

July 25, 1947 - August 6, 2021

DEMOTTE, IN - Kenneth Lee Robinson, age 74, of Demotte, IN, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Kenneth is survived by his children: Brian (Kim) Robinson, Gina Robinson (Todd Neidlinger), Krista (Vince) Florence, Melissa (Ari) Weichman, Jay Martin and Eric Martin; grandchildren: Brittany (Josh), Kayla, Jacob (Isabelle), Kylie, Katie, Kenlee, Jaelyn, Carla and Eric; and special friends: Sue and Bob Morris. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents: Orville and Frances Robinson.

Kenneth was an Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and was retired from NIPSCO. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids; was a Cubs fan; an avid sports player; loved watching his grandkids play sports; poker night with friends; fishing; and was known for his famous: waves, winks and smiles.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m..

Come dressed in your favorite Cubs gear!

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Kenneth's name may be given to the Kouts Softball League.

Visit Kenneth's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

