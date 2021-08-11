Kenneth Lee Robinson

July 25, 1947 - August 6, 2021

DEMOTTE, IN - Kenneth Lee Robinson, age 74, of Demotte, IN, passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021 at home surrounded by his loving family.

Kenneth is survived by his children: Brian (Kim) Robinson, Gina Robinson (Todd Neidlinger), Krista (Vince) Florence, Melissa (Ari) Weichman, Jay Martin and Eric Martin; grandchildren: Brittany (Josh), Kayla, Jacob (Isabelle), Kylie, Katie, Kenlee, Jaelyn, Carla and Eric; and special friends: Sue and Bob Morris. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents: Orville and Frances Robinson.

Kenneth was an Army Veteran serving in the Vietnam War and was retired from NIPSCO. He loved spending time with his kids and grandkids; was a Cubs fan; an avid sports player; loved watching his grandkids play sports; poker night with friends; fishing; and was known for his famous: waves, winks and smiles.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 3:00 p.m..

Come dressed in your favorite Cubs gear!