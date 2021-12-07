Sept. 17, 1976 - Dec. 3, 2021

WESTVILLE, IN - Kenneth Michael Stobaugh, 45, of Westville formerly of Valparaiso passed away suddenly at home on Friday, December 3, 2021. He was born September 17, 1976 to Michael & Barbara (Cleveland) Stobaugh and attended Merrillville High School. Ken was a loyal member of Porter Lodge F & AM #137 in Valparaiso. He enjoyed kayaking, working on Mopar cars and Jeeps, and time with his family.

On September 12, 2006 he married Cristina (Davis) Stobaugh who survives along with sons: Derek Michael Stobaugh of Oklahoma, Riley James Stobaugh and Isaac Mason Stobaugh, both of Westville; his parents, Michael and Barbara Stobaugh of Wanatah; sister, Amy (Scott) Moffett of Oklahoma; father-in-law, William "Scott" (Dalva) Davis of Valparaiso; mother-in-law, Fatima Davis of Brazil; four nephews, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. A committal service be held on Wednesday directly at Angelcrest Cemetery beginning at 2:30 p.m.