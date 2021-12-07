 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth Michael Stobaugh

Kenneth Michael Stobaugh

Kenneth Michael Stobaugh

Sept. 17, 1976 - Dec. 3, 2021

WESTVILLE, IN - Kenneth Michael Stobaugh, 45, of Westville formerly of Valparaiso passed away suddenly at home on Friday, December 3, 2021. He was born September 17, 1976 to Michael & Barbara (Cleveland) Stobaugh and attended Merrillville High School. Ken was a loyal member of Porter Lodge F & AM #137 in Valparaiso. He enjoyed kayaking, working on Mopar cars and Jeeps, and time with his family.

On September 12, 2006 he married Cristina (Davis) Stobaugh who survives along with sons: Derek Michael Stobaugh of Oklahoma, Riley James Stobaugh and Isaac Mason Stobaugh, both of Westville; his parents, Michael and Barbara Stobaugh of Wanatah; sister, Amy (Scott) Moffett of Oklahoma; father-in-law, William "Scott" (Dalva) Davis of Valparaiso; mother-in-law, Fatima Davis of Brazil; four nephews, and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held Tuesday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with funeral service beginning at 6:00 p.m. A committal service be held on Wednesday directly at Angelcrest Cemetery beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private employers

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts