Kenneth Morris

May 21, 1960 - December 7, 2020

PARIS, TN - Kenneth Morris, age 60, of Paris, TN, died Monday, December 7, 2020, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital, in Jackson, TN.

He was a retired contractor in the Greater Chicago area. He worked for several unions before retiring in 2015. Kenneth was US Navy veteran, who enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, NHRA drag racing, NASCAR, woodworking, and landscaping. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.

Kenneth was born May 21, 1960, in Chicago Heights, IL, to Robert Gene (Marcia) Morris, who survives of Palmetto, FL and to the late Linda Cook Jones.

He was married to Kathi Morris, who preceded him in death.

Along with his father, he is survived by three daughters: Samantha (Terry) Lamarr of Crown Point, IN, Toni (Jose) Lozano of Lynwood, IL and Connie Mari (Aaron Miller) Morris of Chatham, IL; one step-daughter, Brigitte (Shawn) Pace of El Paso, TX; three brothers: Timothy (Debbie) Morris of Steger, IL, Robert (Patti) Morris of Bridgewater, MA, and Bradly (Kimberly) Morris of Valparaiso, IN; 12 grandchildren: Joshua, Tyler, Logan, Shawn, Elizabeth, Kayleigh, Khloe, Kaiden, Isabel, Connor, Avalynn and Emma; and several nieces and nephews.