June 6, 1931 - April 25, 2021

TRAFALGAR, IN -Kenneth Nettles, 89, passed away Sunday morning April 25, 2021. He was a resident of Trafalgar.

He was born June 6, 1931 in Gary, Indiana to Lloyd and Margaret (Getty) Nettles, and raised in Whiting, Indiana (North Hammond). He graduated in 1949 from George Rogers High School and grew up a block away from Wolf Lake where he learned to hunt, fish and trap. He was always an outdoor person that spent all available time out of doors.

His first regular employment was a summer job on a railroad section gang for the Pennsylvania Railroad while still in high school. His next job was at Inland Steel Company after graduation from high school.

After spending two years in the Army (Korean War) he worked as a carpenter building homes and began taking classes at Purdue University. He graduated from Purdue with a Bachelor's degree in Wildlife Conservation in 1962 and began working for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Division of Fish & Wildlife. Ken retired from the Division of Fish & Wildlife after 34 years as a Wildlife Biologist.