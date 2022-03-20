LOS ALAMITOS, CA - Kenneth P. "Ken" Justak, age 70, Los Alamitos, CA, formerly of Whiting, passed peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at Keck Hospital of USC, L.A. CA., from kidney and liver complications. He is survived by his two brothers, George and Terry (Jan). Nephews' Scott (Cyndi) Ryan (Jodi) Todd (Jen) Jason (Kelly) and Brett (Lori); numerous great nieces and nephews. Proceeded in death by his parents, Albert and Julie, and a brother, Jim. He was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of '70. He graduated from Western Kentucky University with a degree in Business Education and a masters' degree in secondary education/administration. He played varsity baseball at Western, where he set the record for the most triples in a season. After brief "cups of coffee" with the Cincinnati and Dodgers' minor league systems, he returned to the region to play summer baseball with the Sam and Henry Indians. Before the California Dreamin' itch occurred, he was the managing partner of VIP Coach Lines. Moving to L.A. in 1985, Ken was employed as a supervisor in the transportation department of USC, with 37 years of service. Ken was employed in the security detail of Schwarzenegger Enterprises, with 35 years of service. He was a member of the WKU Alumni Association, the WKU Monogram Club, the USC Booster Club, the FSU Booster Club, and the LAPD, FOP. He followed his favorite sport teams, the New York Yankees and the Las Vegas Raiders, with a devoted passion. He would often fly to their respective cities to watch the teams play. He was a astute horse racing fan, with many enjoyable afternoons spent at Santa Anita Racetrack. Finally, he was a "huge" Elvis fan. Recently visiting Elvis' home in Graceland, Tenn. An abundance of gratitude is to be extended to the following: "Arnold" and Lynn of Oak Productions and Schwarzenegger Enterprises. His "inner circle" Percy, Maurice, Luis, Francisco, his college classmate, Frank, the staff and support staff of USC Keck Hospital, the group from PayPal, Francesca, Sr. Director, HR Department, USC., and John Pappas, USC Administration, who worked tirelessly to the end to ensure that Ken's final wishes were fulfilled. Also, a note of thanks is extended to the Baran Funeral Group who through their perseverance were able to navigate the complexities of California's policies and procedures. Ken was a very caring individual, who was always the first to offer assistance to those in need. He was not only a brother, but truly a good friend. Rest well our brother, and "TCB" until we meet again.