Kenneth P. Komisarcik

Dec. 5, 1951 — Feb. 2, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Kenneth P. Komisarcik, 69, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Kenneth is survived by his sisters, Pam (Dennis) Dybzinski and Diana Anderson, several loving nieces and nephews and several loving great-nieces and great-nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Donna and Paul Komisarcik.

Kenneth was employed for 34 years as a custodian at Taft Middle School in Crown Point. He was a proud member of the Crown Point Eagles with many friends within the organization.

Per Kenneth's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

