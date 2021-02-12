 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kenneth P. Komisarcik

Kenneth P. Komisarcik

{{featured_button_text}}
Kenneth P. Komisarcik

Kenneth P. Komisarcik

Dec. 5, 1951 — Feb. 2, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Kenneth P. Komisarcik, 69, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, February 5, 2021.

Kenneth is survived by his sisters, Pam (Dennis) Dybzinski and Diana Anderson, several loving nieces and nephews and several loving great-nieces and great-nephews.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Donna and Paul Komisarcik.

Kenneth was employed for 34 years as a custodian at Taft Middle School in Crown Point. He was a proud member of the Crown Point Eagles with many friends within the organization.

Per Kenneth's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

Visit Kenneth's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How long does the vaccine take to be effective?

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts