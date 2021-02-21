Kenneth Paul Gerenda

He is survived by his loving son, Eric Gerenda of Crown Point, who was the most important person in Kenneth's life and they would often go on trips to Orlando together; parents, George P. and Alice Gerenda of Munster; friend, Deborah Garcia of Kalamazoo, MI, who Kenneth went on fabulous trips to the Caribbean and South Florida with; and lifelong friend of 40 years and mother of his son, Tracy Parus. Preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Sarah Gerenda and Paul and Kay Adam.