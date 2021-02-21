Kenneth Paul Gerenda

Oct. 18, 1964 - Feb. 11, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Kenneth Gerenda, age 56, of Crown Point, formerly of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Thursday, February 11, 2021.
He is survived by his loving son, Eric Gerenda of Crown Point, who was the most important person in Kenneth's life and they would often go on trips to Orlando together; parents, George P. and Alice Gerenda of Munster; friend, Deborah Garcia of Kalamazoo, MI, who Kenneth went on fabulous trips to the Caribbean and South Florida with; and lifelong friend of 40 years and mother of his son, Tracy Parus. Preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Sarah Gerenda and Paul and Kay Adam.
Kenneth was born on October 18, 1964 and graduated from George Rogers Clark High School in 1982. He then went on to graduate from Ivy Tech and worked for UTLX (Union Tank) for 34 years as a designer.
Kenneth will be missed by all that loved him and those that knew him as a really nice guy.