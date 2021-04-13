VALPARAISO, IN - Kenneth R. Horan, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born July 13, 1935 in Valparaiso to John and Henrietta (Kitchel) Horan. On September 27, 1954 in Wheeler, he married Karen Eaton, his high school sweetheart, who preceded him in death. Surviving him are his children: Richard Horan of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Ron (Cheryl) Horan of Liberty, Indiana, Robin Simmonds of Gurnee, Illinois, and Russell (Linda) Horan of Kendallville, Indiana; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; his sisters: Mary Rita Conners of Valparaiso and Rosetta Densmore of Florida; 15 nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson, David Horan; his parents and his siblings: Frances Elder, John Horan Jr., Genieve Hansen and Richard Michael Horan.