July 13, 1935 - April 10, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Kenneth R. Horan, 85 of Valparaiso, passed away Saturday, April 10, 2021. He was born July 13, 1935 in Valparaiso to John and Henrietta (Kitchel) Horan. On September 27, 1954 in Wheeler, he married Karen Eaton, his high school sweetheart, who preceded him in death. Surviving him are his children: Richard Horan of Ft. Wayne, Indiana, Ron (Cheryl) Horan of Liberty, Indiana, Robin Simmonds of Gurnee, Illinois, and Russell (Linda) Horan of Kendallville, Indiana; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; his sisters: Mary Rita Conners of Valparaiso and Rosetta Densmore of Florida; 15 nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his grandson, David Horan; his parents and his siblings: Frances Elder, John Horan Jr., Genieve Hansen and Richard Michael Horan.
Kenneth was a retired construction superintendent with Carpenter's Union #1005 for 55 years. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, fishing, camping with friends, watching auto racing, bowling, hunting, card playing, painting, and going to the Dairy Queen.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 AM in the Graceland Cemetery New Mausoleum Chapel. Graveside services will be at 11:30 AM Saturday, April 17th at Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Pastor Mike Hamm will officiate. BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME in Valparaiso is handling arrangements. The family of Kenneth Horan wishes to thank his "favorite niece" for all her love and care she gave their father.