DYER, IN - Kenneth R. Peach Sr., age 82, of Dyer, passed away peacefully, November 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Nancy Peach, nee Sons. Devoted father of Kenneth (Tammy) Peach Jr., late Kevin (Kathy) Peach, Kurt (Colleen Parobek) Peach, Kathy (Dan) Urchell, and Kerry (Cynthia) Peach. Proud grandfather of 13; great-grandfather of 10. Preceded in death by three brothers: Junior, Wendell, and George Peach. Also preceded in death by his parents Everett and Mamie Peach.
Visitation Monday, November 18, 2019 from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane) Dyer, IN. Funeral service Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Faith Church (101 W. 81st Ave. Dyer, IN) with Rev. Andy Nearpass officiating. Interment Skyline Memorial Park – Monee, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to PKD Foundation or Alzheimer's Association.
