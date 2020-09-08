× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO, IN - Kenneth R. Rhynard, 93, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born March 3, 1927 to Gertrude and Donald Rhynard, was raised in Kouts, graduating from Kouts High School before serving proudly with the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He made his career with Indiana General magnet factory for over 30 years and served as president of their local AFL-CIO union for many years. He then worked for the United Way as their labor liaison before his final retirement in 1989.

Dad was married to Kathryn Sims for 37 years before she preceded him in death in 1989. Also preceding him in death were his parents, brother, Lester Rhynard, and sister, Eileen Fulgraf. He is survived by his sister, Marlene (Carlos) Ramos; daughter, Denise (Harry) Miller; sons: Kevin (Kathy) Rhynard and Don Rhynard; five grandsons: Scott Johnston, Justin Miller, Ken Rhynard, Bryan Miller and Sam Rhynard and five great-granddaughters.

Dad loved his TV and watched many news programs and especially liked old westerns. He became a bike rider in his late seventies and until around age 90 rode 6 miles (weather permitting) at 10:30 AM every day. He custom made his bicycles to suit his needs. Many people have seen him on his bike - especially those on his "route" who looked forward to seeing him on that bike ride.

Per dad's request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer any donations to be made to Dunes Hospice in his memory. Thank you.