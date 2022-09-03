Kenneth R. Zandstra

Ken was quite the track star in his day winning multiple ribbons and honors. He ran as a competitor in the 1972 Olympics and as such an outstanding runner was asked to join the Chicago Bears training camp. He had to make a decision in 1974 Bears or marry his sweetheart. Ken and Marge were married for 46 years. He was quite the businessman too. In 1972, he graduated from Indiana University with degrees in philosophy and logic heading him into the law profession but his father who owned Zandstra Fruit company passed away from illness leaving him to run the family business that served all of Lake and Porter Counties and the greater Chicagoland area. He later became owner of a sales and creative marketing company called the AD Vantage and published numerous print media including the Bride's Guide magazine which became his registered trade mark. He won numerous achievement awards and served as President of the Highland Kiwanis Club and Lieutenant Governor for the Calumet Region respectively. Ken had multiple customers who praised his knowledge in organic gardening at farmer's markets throughout Lake and Porter Counties.