Jan. 15, 1958 - May 7, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN - Kenneth Ray Moseley, age 63 of Crown Point, formerly Steger, IL, went to be with the Lord on Friday May 7th, 2021, at 12:51 pm surrounded by family. Kenneth was born Evansville, IN, on January 15th, 1958 to Kenneth and Juanita Moseley. Ken was a brilliant mind and had honorary degrees in law, nursing and electronics. He hummed his way into our hearts with each adventure. "Keep this to yourself, but we're burning daylight."
Kenneth is preceded by his parents, Kenneth and Juanita Moseley; sister, Shiela (Russ) King; son, Jonathon Moseley; granddaughter, Kaitlyn Moseley. Ken is survived by his soul mate, Dagmar Natasha Moseley; son, Jason (Bridget) Moseley; daughter, Jessica (Dave) Blouin; son, Justin (Lindsay) Moseley; sisters: Brenda Stanfield, Melinda (Phillip) Ragan, Delores (Joe) King, Joan (Larry) Boskey, and Tammy (Jim) Tucker; brother, Russ King. Nine grandchildren: Taylor, Jason, Jeweliana, Logan, Madison, Gia, Karissa, Jaxon, and Nova.
Funeral service Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. At Pentecostals of Southlake, 1640 w. 93rd ave., Crown Point. Visitation Tuesday from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the church. Ken will be buried next to Juanita Moseley at Maplewood Cemetery, Crown Point. BURNS FUNERAL HOME, Crown Point in charge of arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.