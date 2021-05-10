CROWN POINT, IN - Kenneth Ray Moseley, age 63 of Crown Point, formerly Steger, IL, went to be with the Lord on Friday May 7th, 2021, at 12:51 pm surrounded by family. Kenneth was born Evansville, IN, on January 15th, 1958 to Kenneth and Juanita Moseley. Ken was a brilliant mind and had honorary degrees in law, nursing and electronics. He hummed his way into our hearts with each adventure. "Keep this to yourself, but we're burning daylight."