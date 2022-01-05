Kenneth Somenzi

Apr. 2, 1942 - Jan. 1, 2022

GRIFFITH, IN - Kenneth Somenzi, age 79, of Griffith, IN, passed away on Saturday January 1, 2022, only eight days after losing his loving wife, Janet Somenzi. He is survived by children: Patty (Mark) Sudicky, Billy, Debbie (Eric) Parker, Mark (Ashley), and Laura; sister-in-law Nancy (Bill) Gauthier; 14 grandchildren: Michael, Kenny, Nicholas, Anthony, Patrick, Amanda, Kevin, Philip, Collin, Bailey, Mia, Taylor, Cara, and Callie; six great-grandchildren; one niece, two nephews, and numerous other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Janet, daughter Cathy, parents Mary and Fred Somenzi, and parents-in-law Lillian and Emil Neiner.

Ken graduated from Purdue University with a degree in electrical engineering, and worked at Inland Steel in East Chicago for over 40 years. His family was the center of his life, and his marriage to the love of his life, Janet, stands as a beautiful example of love, commitment, and selflessness. Theirs was a true American love story; high school sweethearts who raised 6 kids, they were married for 58 years and together for 60.