EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kenneth Steven Norsweather, 65, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019 at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, IN. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Tina Norsweather; son Kenneth S. Norsweather Jr.; one daughter Kayla (Damarius) Boyd; sister Dorothy Waters; four stepchildren Tira (Deante) Perkins, Talaun (Nicole) Valliant, and Tyrone and Teontra Valliant; sister-in-law Tamitha (Sherman) Walker; brothers-in-law Mitchell Glover and Shaeee Rahim; Devoted friends Jerry Baker and William Haliburton anda host of grandkids, nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Levirta Hill, officiating. Internment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.