DYER, IN - Kenneth T Snyder, age 74, of Dyer, passed away Wednesday, March 17, 2021. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Janet Snyder; daughter Michelle (Mark) Olson; sons: Aaron and Jason Snyder; grandchildren: Cody, Dylan, and Kennedy; sister Joyce (Jim) Maass; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Walter Snyder and Helen McCrea.

A funeral mass will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. Friends may meet with the family on Sunday at the funeral home from 3:00-7:00 p.m.

Ken was a Veteran of the US Air Force, serving during Vietnam; and was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post 330 in Calumet City. Ken was originally from Calumet City and has been a resident of Dyer for 44 years. He coached his children in little league, soccer, and softball. Ken enjoyed duck hunting and vacationing; but his true joy came from spending time with his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Munster or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital would be appreciated. www.fagenmiller.com