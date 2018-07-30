EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kenneth Theodore Browning 'Pumpkin', age 79, of East Chicago, IN passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at home. He is survived by one brother, Dr. Gerri C. Browning; two sisters: Clara Marie Browning-Baity and Trilby L. Browning- Harmon; one aunt, Anna V. Mack; special friend, Debra Drake; four nephews; three nieces; four great nephews; three great nieces and a host of great great nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by parents, James and Clara Browning; brothers: James F. Browning and Dr. Philip J. Browning.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 1, 2018 11:00a.m. St. Mark AME Zion Church 4200 Alder St. East Chicago, Rev. George W. Walker, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery Griffith. Visitation will be held Tuesday, July 31, 2018 St. Mark AME Zion Church from 6:00 to 8p.m.
Mr. Browning was retired from Harbor Railroad.
