March 12, 1951- March 5, 2022

HEBRON, IN - Kenneth Tomlinson, also known as "K-Ray" to his friends and co-workers, age 70, of Hebron, IN, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Laura Tomlinson; children: Mike Tomlinson, Gerald Tomlinson; two grandchildren; brother, Don (Angie) Tomlinson; sisters: Deanna (Cecil) Demoss, Linda Tomlinson.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his daughter, Kris Tomlinson.

Kenneth was a graduate of Rensselaer High School and retired from Bethleham Steel. He loved living on eight acres and enjoyed all his tractors, trucks and Harley bikes.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Kenneth's name to VNA Hospice of NWI.

