CALUMET TOWNSHIP - Kenneth von Ogden, of Calumet Township, IN passed away December 9, 2018. Kenneth is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Denise (nee Warnock), daughters Kristine (Christopher Brenner), Jacqueline (Mick Shackles), sons Keith (Michelle), Karl, granddaughters Alina and Katiana Moreno, Morgan and Camryn von Ogden, Valerie and Evelyn Shackles, and brother Kurt von Ogden of Houston, TX. His 40-plus nieces and nephews will miss 'Uncle Ken' as well.
