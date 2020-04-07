× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PORTAGE, IN - Kenneth W. Armstrong, Sr. age 85 of Portage passed away on March 31, 2020. He was born on March 8, 1935 to Charles and Hattie (Wiedman) Armstrong in Valley Station, KY. Kenneth worked as a Motor Inspector for US Steel. On July 9, 1955 he married Dixie Mabry. Kenneth and Dixie lived in Portage, IN and raised their two children Kathy and Ken, Jr.

Kenny is survived by his wife, Dixie Armstrong; daughter, Kathy Armstrong of North Ridgeville, OH and son, Ken (Caryn)Armstrong, Jr. of Raleigh, NC; granddaughter, Lydia (Jeremy) Turner of Forest City NC; grandson, Josh (Shani) Armstrong of Ft. Mill, SC; great grandchildren, Landon and LeAnn Turner and seven nieces and nephews. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.

He was a faithful, active member of Portage Bible Church.

Due to the virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date at Portage Bible Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: Baptist Mid-Missions, P.O. Box 308011, Cleveland, OH. Online condolences can be given at www.ee-fh.com.