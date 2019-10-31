{{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Kennie Crawford "Grip" age 47, passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at home.

Survivors: father Arthur Lee Crawford; three brothers, Glenn Pitts, Buddy Pitts and Albert Crawford; three sisters, Honey (Nathaniel) Woods, Sarah (Robert) Davis Willis and Doretha (Edward Tyner) Davis and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by mother, Mattie Davis; sister, Dorothy Battle; brothers, Jimmie Davis and Joe Davis.

Memorial services will be held Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Riley Park Pavilion, 1005 E. Chicago Avenue, East Chicago.

Private cremation was held at the family's convenience. HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Crawford and Davis families during their time of loss.

