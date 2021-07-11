Kenny L. Clarida

He is survived by his three brothers: Dennis (Janie) Clarida, Gene (Niki) Clarida, Steve (Ann) Clarida; his nieces and nephews: Jimmy (Shannon) Clarida, Sam Clarida, Justine Hewitt, Steven (Chrissy) Clarida, Autumn (Eric) Richie and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Preceded in death by parents Eugene and Georgia Clarida and sister Lori Ann Clarida.

Kenny was a very dedicated employee at Opportunity Enterprises in Valparaiso where he worked with over 15 years of service. He attended the Center for Possibilities for over two years. Kenny participated multiple times at the Special Olympics in several events and won multiple medals. He enjoyed bowling and golfing and loved to break out in a song and dance. Kenny had an infectious smile and laugh. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.