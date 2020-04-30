× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kent G. Wartick

CLINTONVILLE, WI - Kent G. Wartick, 62, of Clintonville, WI, entered Heaven on April 26, 2020. Born to Joseph L. and Esther L. Wartick, Kent was raised in Camp Point, IL.

Though certain of his own sinfulness, Kent was even more certain that by grace he was saved through faith in Jesus Christ (Ephesians 2:8-10). His Savior strengthened and guided him throughout his entire life.

Kent was called by God to pastor in the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. He was not perfect, but trusted in God's forgiveness and shared that belief with everyone. He was very humbled and grateful for the people through whom God blessed and encouraged his faith and life. He wrote "I want to see you [in Heaven]."

Kent is survived by his mother, Esther Wartick, Quincy, IL; his wife, Ruth; children Becky (Brian) Weber, Clintonville, WI; and J.W. (Beth) Wartick, Tipton, IA; grandchildren Isaac, Violet, Iris, Luke, Rose, Junia, and Baby Weber. They look forward to the day when God will wipe every tear from their eyes and they are together with Kent once more (Revelation 21:4).

A private family burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point, IL. A worship service will be held at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Kouts, IN, at a future date.