Kenton Glenn Hoover
Dec. 18, 1934 — Dec. 30, 2020
VALPARAISO, IN — Kent, "Bud" passed away after a courageous battle with cancer surrounded in love by his family at his home in Valparaiso, IN.
He was born in Silver Lake, IN, to Lester and Opal Hoover. He grew up on a farm in Hebron, IN. He was the second eldest of eight children. He met the love of his life at Brownie's soda shop and married his soulmate, Kay. Kent and Kay were married October 23, 1955, and enjoyed 65 wonderful years of marriage together. He worked on the railroad and was a lineman and supervisor for NIPSCO for 37 years. He and Kay raised three sons and shared a beautiful life together at their home in Valparaiso.
He is survived by his wife, Kay; sons. Kent Jr. (Teresa), John (Charla) and Steve (Nancy); nine grandchildren: Chris Hoover (Jen), Nikki Booth (Tim), Megan Howard, Zach Hoover (Laura), Sean Hoover (Brandi), Brianna Hoover, Elizabeth Hoover, Jacob Hoover, Kyle Hoover and 12, soon to be 13 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his fun-loving sisters: Ruby Birky, Judy Brantley, Joyce Cooper (John) and Jean Hoover Domelle, as well as his brother-in-law, Bill Tabler, and sister-in-law, Mary Swynenberg; and numerous amazing nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Cindy; parents, Lester and Opal Hoover; brother, Clayton Hoover; and sisters, Bonnie Sherman and Gladys Villars; as well as his sister-in-law, Karen Tabler; and brothers-in-law: Chuck Swynenberg, Larry Brantley, Bob Villars, Ron Sherman, Ray Domelle, and Les Birky.
Kent, or “Uncle Bud,” was everyone's "rock." He and Kay were always there for all of their family and friends in good times and in bad. Bud and Kay never missed any of the family's "life moments." He loved fishing down at the cabin, card games in Kouts, spending time with the guys on the annual "Geezer" father-son fishing trips, winters in Florida and traveling with Kay, breakfast with his buddies from NIPSCO, sharing stories, and watching a good Western. He was a member of Kouts Christian Church. He was a man of strong faith, and his spirit was larger than life. He had a great sense of humor and his quirky sayings will always be part of his legacy. He lived his life to the fullest and loved deeply. He epitomized what it is to be a really good man and a great role model. He was kind and caring and a generous soul. Kent Hoover will always be remembered as being…"top shelf."
A visitation will be held Monday from 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon at Kouts Christian Church with funeral service beginning at 12:00 Noon with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. Memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice or Kouts Christian Church.