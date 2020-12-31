Kenton Glenn Hoover

Kent, or “Uncle Bud,” was everyone's "rock." He and Kay were always there for all of their family and friends in good times and in bad. Bud and Kay never missed any of the family's "life moments." He loved fishing down at the cabin, card games in Kouts, spending time with the guys on the annual "Geezer" father-son fishing trips, winters in Florida and traveling with Kay, breakfast with his buddies from NIPSCO, sharing stories, and watching a good Western. He was a member of Kouts Christian Church. He was a man of strong faith, and his spirit was larger than life. He had a great sense of humor and his quirky sayings will always be part of his legacy. He lived his life to the fullest and loved deeply. He epitomized what it is to be a really good man and a great role model. He was kind and caring and a generous soul. Kent Hoover will always be remembered as being…"top shelf."