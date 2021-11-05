Kermit T. Holland "PaPa"

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Kermit T. Holland "PaPa", age 53, of Merrillville, passed away Friday, October 29, 2021 at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Survivors: mother, Lucille Holland; five siblings: Marquitta Johnson, Juanita (Pastor T. Brian) Hill, Roy Holland, Jr., Renee (Wilburn) Morgan, Charlene Holland; sister-in-law, Juanita Holland and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by father, Roy Holland, Sr.; brothers: Anthony and Willie Holland; sisters: Arcrista Rutledge and Rosemary Holland.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 6, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 305 E. 68th Place Merrillville, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Pastor T. Brian Hill, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

Mr. Holland was employed as a Supervisor at Horseshoe Casino.

Masks and social distancing required.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Holland family during their time of loss.