May 7, 1985 - April 10, 2023

Taken much too soon, Kerri Anne (Jeziorski) Patterson, 37, passed away early Monday morning at Hendricks Regional Health Brownsburg Hospital after a very brief illness.

She was born to Steve and Sharon (Skorupka) Jeziorski on May 7, 1985, along with her twin sister Kelli (Zach) Dennis and joined older sister Jenny (Jeremy) Schue at home in Schererville. She leaves them behind as well as her devoted and loving husband Jason, daughter Delaney, and sons Lincoln and Lake. Jason's parents, Brenda and Dave Patterson, as well as Jason's brother Brett (Kim) Patterson are also mourning her loss, as well as her nieces Sienna Schue and Carly Patterson and nephews Conner Schue, Drake Dennis and Grant Patterson.

Kerri was made to love Jason, who she married September 23, 2011, and she was devoted to their children. She was the best boy mom and was most happy and content making memories at Yellow Creek Lake, especially water-skiing and boating, annual family trips to Holiday World, school breaks spent in Ft. Myers, and in every-day activities she pursued, including exercising with Jason and eating healthy, searching for deals online or at Miromar and Bealls, early morning Duck Donut runs in Ft. Myers, and trips to Ft. Myers Beach with Wednesday lunches at Hooters.

Kerri made family a priority, talking to her mom and sisters daily and planning holiday and everyday activities for Lake and her nieces and nephews. She loved them immensely. At Yellow Creek Lake's annual 4th of July boat parade, Kerri led the family in creating many 1st place entries.

Kerri was a proud "Region Rat," a 2003 graduate of Lake Central High School and a proud alumnus of Ball State University where she loved supporting her sister Kelli as she played Cardinal softball; they both graduated in 2007. She began her teaching career at Brownsburg High School in 2007 after completing her student teaching there and was a much-loved member of the faculty and especially loved by her fellow FACS teachers. She touched the lives of many students and was previously the freshman class sponsor where she helped build the freshman class floats for the annual homecoming parade.

Kerri was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Chester and Eleanor (Zatorski) Skorupka and paternal grandparents Walter and Vivian (Boes) Jeziorski and Loretta (Jeziorski) Paar.

Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 PM Friday at Calvary United Methodist Church at 575 Northfield Drive in Brownsburg. A private service for family will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lake Patterson's Education Fund in care of Hendricks County Bank & Trust, 1 E. Main St., Brownsburg, IN 46112 or Zelle contributions to 219-688-1850. Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com