Kerry A. Cousins (nee Tucker)

Kerry was a beautiful soul who touched everyone she met. She loved life and always had a smile on her face. She prided herself on being a mother. Even when she was tired, she always made sure she attended school functions and any sports activities they may have had. Kerry was the backbone of the family. She was the glue that kept us all together because she was always there for us. Even in her death she still shines on us to be the best version of ourselves we should be.