Kerry A. Cousins (nee Tucker)

VALPARAISO, IN - Kerry Anne Cousins (nee Tucker), age 35, gained her wings on February 5, 2021. She leaves behind her husband, Jeremy Cousins; beloved children: Dennis Mitchell, Amiya, Jeremy, Jeremiah, Jaydah, Jermany, Jamiya, and Jekai Cousins; cherished siblings: Shalana Sanders, Marcus (Jessica) Tucker, and her twin Jerry Tucker; mother, Debby Tucker, and best friend, Octavia Chase. Kerry is survived by her cousins: Tucker, Arce family, and her dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her father, Gerardo Arce; aunt, Sylvia Arce; grandmother, Raquel Arce, and grandfather, Jesus Arce.
Kerry was a beautiful soul who touched everyone she met. She loved life and always had a smile on her face. She prided herself on being a mother. Even when she was tired, she always made sure she attended school functions and any sports activities they may have had. Kerry was the backbone of the family. She was the glue that kept us all together because she was always there for us. Even in her death she still shines on us to be the best version of ourselves we should be.
Private Funeral Services were held by the family. For more information, please contact her family.