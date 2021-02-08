Aug. 22, 1957 - Feb. 5, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Kerry Allen Skorupa, age 63, of Hammond, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 5, 2021 surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years: Pamela Gay Skorupa (nee Sanders); two sons: Eric (fiancee Amanda Juillerat) and Matt (Courtney) Skorupa; mother, Carol Hardesty; four siblings: Chris Skorupa, Laura (Scott) Ford, Rudy (Peggy) Skorupa and Kathleen (David) Jazyk; brother-in-law, Terry (Doreen) Sanders; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

Preceded in death by his father, Rudy Skorupa.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond IN 46323 an informal service will take place at 4:30 p.m. Private cremation will follow. Face mask and social distancing measures are required for attendance.

Kerry was born in East Chicago and raised in Hammond, where he graduated from Morton High School class of 1975. He was last employed by Franklin Pest Control as a technician. Kerry was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing; watching most sports and playing video poker. He was a big fan of the Chicago White Sox and relished their 2005 Championship. But the number one thing in his life was his love for his family, Kerry was a faithful husband, father, son and brother. For more information you may call Bocken Funeral Home at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.