WHITING, IN - Kevin A. Lany, Sr., 51 of Whiting, passed away suddenly on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at his residence. Loving father of Kevin Lany, II, Vincenzo Lany and Rocco Gonzalez; adoring grandpa of Diana Gonzalez; beloved son of Charlotte (Tulo) Lany and the late Daniel A. Lany and late Elizabeth (Maladic) Lany cherished brother of Keith Lany, Kenneth (Dawn) Lany, Eugene Libicki, Cheryl Cox and Kimberly Klain; former wife, Regina Pucci; many dear nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 7:00pm at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; cremation to follow; visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 3:00pm to time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Kevin Lany was born on November 29, 1970. He was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1987. He was a licensed electrician and was a member of the I.B.E.W. Local 134 with over 30 years of service. He was avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting and boating. A devoted father, Kevin will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. (219) 659-4400